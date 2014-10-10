Katy Perry Will Be Your Halftime Performer For Super Bowl XLIX

10.09.14 8 Comments

Days after Katy Perry ripped the NFL, saying she would never “pay to play for the Super Bowl” the artist agreed to be the halftime performer for Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Arizona. According to Page Six, “a deal is being hammered out.”

Earlier this year, several artists including Perry were asked to make a financial contribution in exchange for the gig. No word on whether that’s still the case but given Perry’s animated response, that’s likely not part of the deal.

The news comes on the heels of Perry’s awkward yet insanely entertaining appearance on ESPN’s College GameDay from Ole Miss. An appearance that included a corn dog and a whole lot of sexual innuendo.

Also, important.

