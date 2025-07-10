Kaytranada has built a reputation as a go-to producer for alt-R&B vocalists, contributing to or collaborating with such names as Tinashe, Kali Uchis, Victoria Monet, and more. So, it’s only right that pop-R&B trio FLO would tap his talents for a new single of their own. The British girl group is a perfect pairing for Kaytranada’s EDM-influenced R&B production. Fresh off the release of their album Access All Areas and its accompanying tour, FLO looks to be gearing up for a follow-up that will shake up their sound.

Meanwhile, Kaytranada is flying higher than he ever has, thanks to well-received sets at the Cookies And Milk Festival and Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, as well as an upcoming performance at AfroFuture in Detroit in August. Kaytra also recently remixed the Mariah Carey classic “Don’t Forget About Us,” drawing in another new demographic for his summery, lounge-ready sound.

Fortunately, his fans both new and old are keeping him humble, after complaining about his lost luggage while on tour, he was greeted with a raft of roasts in his replies for declaring that he’d had to perform “musty.” Hey, staying in touch with the people is one of those things that can only improve his DJ sets. In the meantime, you can listen to FLO’s new single, “The Mood,” above.