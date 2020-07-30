Kehlani Shows Appreciation For All Women In Her Sexy ‘Can I’ Video

While Kehlani is hard at work on the deluxe version of her latest album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, the Bay Area singer attempted to keep fans sated with the release of the sexy video for her latest single, “Can I.” While the original version of the song features Tory Lanez, Kehlani announced on Twitter that his verse would be removed from the deluxe version of the album as a response to Tory allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

i stand with women, believe women, & i love my friends. if that’s something that turns you off from me or makes you no longer support, bless you forreal you have no reason to have ever supported me in the first place.. i’m not your cup of tea. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 30, 2020

The video for “Can I” plays with the increased popularity of content-sharing sites like OnlyFans as Kehlani browses a webcam-esque site, showing love to the women whose videos she comes across. As the precautionary coronavirus lockdown affected average folks’ jobs, more and more women found sites such as these to be a valid alternative for income, leading to increased acceptance — at least on social media — and a huge shout-out from none other than Beyonce, prompting OnlyFans to reach out to the Houston singer to start an account.

Ironically, some of the most successful accounts haven’t been posting sexy photos, instead opting to provide fans business advice or exclusive musical content. However, sex always sells. The reputation of such content sites remains salacious, but thanks to co-signs from Beyonce and Kehlani, more and more fans are seeing that as a good thing.

Watch Kehlani’s “Can I” video.

