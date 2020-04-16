Kehlani Address The Public’s Scrutiny Of Her Personal Life On ‘Everybody’s Business’

Kehlani knows what it’s like to date in the public eye. The singer was in a relationship with YG for a period of time and recorded a with the rapper before calling it quits when a fan caught him at a club with another woman. Kehlani seemingly addressed the public split with her track “Valentine’s Day (Shameful).” She also previously dated NBA star Kyrie Irving. But now, the singer is fed up with opinions about her love life. Kehlani addresses her public criticism with her smooth track “Everybody’s Business.”

Shot at her home during quarantine, Kehlani’s “Everybody’s Business” video touts the singer in her backyard sporting a purple power suit. With headphones and a mic, Kehlani passionately delivers each line and confronts gossip about her life. “I hear every word they talk / Tried not to care at all / I know it’s frontin’, don’t know me from nothin’ / Still I need to shake it off / I know I can take it all / I know they frontin,'” she sings.

The track itself is a re-work of Pharell’s hit track “Frontin'” with Jay-Z. Upon the song’s release, she called the Pharell track her “favorite.”

everybody business. flipping one of my favorite pharrell songs. laughing hysterically on the floor with some of my favorite people. in vegas wit the feels. pic.twitter.com/dPP3R12z7Y — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 16, 2020

Kehlani’s video is her second shot by herself in quarantine. Ahead of “Everybody’s Business,” Kehlani essentially broke the internet with her racy “Toxic” video.

Listen to “Everybody’s Business” above.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.