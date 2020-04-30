Kehlani Shares A Steamy Visual For The Bumping New Single ‘F&MU’

Since Kehlani’s debut album was released in 2017, fans have been eager for its full-length follow-up. Kehlani kept fans at bay with a handful of singles, including the recent numbers “Everybody’s Business” and “Toxic.” But finally, the singer revealed her sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, will arrive very soon. Kehlani trailed her album announcement with the thumping single “F&MU” alongside a sensual visual.

Directed by Hyphy Williamz, the single’s accompanying visual recreates the pheromone-fueled song through intimate choreography. An acronym for “F*ck And Make Up,” the new single features Kehlani’s slow-burning vocals divulging the steamy details of a romance. “We do petty things / Then mess up the sheets, yeah / You be runnin’ back once we let it go / I already know,” she croons.

Ahead of the single’s release, Kehlani found herself embroiled in online drama with fellow Bay Area artist Kamaiyah. The rapper detailed her beef shortly after Kehlani announced It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. The frustration seemed to stem from Kehlani removing Keyshia Cole’s verse from her hit track “All Me.” Kehlani addressed the scuffle on Twitter, taking the high road in a series of since-deleted tweets.

Watch the “F&MU” video above.

It Was Good Until It Wasn’t is out 5/8 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.