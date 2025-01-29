We’re nearing the height of Grammy season now as the 2025 awards ceremony is set to broadcast on February 2 at 5 p.m. PT (via CBS and Paramount+). That’s just days away, but the Recording Academy is still making some last-minute announcements: Today (January 29), they revealed an additional 12 artists set to perform during the show.

As Variety notes, the newcomers include Stevie Wonder, Cynthia Erivo, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Lainey Wilson, Herbie Hancock, Brittany Howard, Brad Paisley, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, and Jacob Collier are set to appear.

They join a lineup that also includes Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Teddy Swims. Once again, Trevor Noah is hosting.

Beyond that, before the show is the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which will be broadcast live at 12:30 p.m. PT via YouTube and live.grammy.com. Performing at that event are Yolanda Adams, Wayne Brady, Deborah Cox, Scott Hoying, Angelique Kidjo, Taj Mahal, Joe Bonamassa, Joyce DiDonato, Béla Fleck, Renée Fleming, Muni Long, Kelli O’Hara, and Kevin Puts.

It was previously announced that this year’s ceremony “will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”