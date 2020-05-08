Kehlani’s sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, has been a long time coming. However, in the midst of that wait, the Oakland-born singing made sure fans did not feel the wait of her forthcoming project. From her 2019 EP While We Wait to the many singles she shared since 2017’s SweetSexySavage, which include “Valentine’s Day,” “All Me,” “Toxic,” and “Everybody’s Business,” Kehlani has continued to work on It Was Good Until It Wasn’t while keeping her fans more than satisfied in the progress. Now that the album has arrived, one of its most anticipated tracks has emerged as an early favorite.

Supplying our ears with a much-needed west coast connection, Kehlani and Jhene Aiko joined forces on “Change Your Life.” The song serves as the first collaboration between the R&B stars who both call California home. On the track, Kehlani and Jhene look to convince their love interest to allow them to be apart of their life. Citing no issues with their current lifestyles, Kehlani and Jhene aim to only improve their love interest’s days and nights.

The track and the album arrived after Kehlani was accused of colorism by fellow west coast rapper Kamaiyah after Kehlani removed her verse from her “All Me” single.

It Was Good Until It Wasn’t is out now via Atlantic Records. Get it here.

Press play on “Change Your Life” here.

