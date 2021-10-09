In 2020, Kehlani and Russ both took big steps in their careers. Kehlani dropped her second album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, which proved one of the most popular R&B projects of 2021. Russ, on the other hand, sharpened his artistry with Shake The Snow Globe. Now it looks like they may bless their respective fan bases with a collaborative album, which they teased on social media.

Russ x Kehlani project 👀 https://t.co/jOIr6zB1Wz — RUSS (@russdiemon) October 9, 2021

Kehlani kicked things off with a video of her and Russ at a party with the caption “a mixtape or ? @russ.” Afterward, a Kehlani fan page reposted the video on their Twitter account with the caption “MAKE IT HAPPEN. @Kehlani x @russdiemon via Kehlani IG Stories.” Russ responded, “Russ x Kehlani project [eye emoji].”

The upcoming project would not be the first time two have worked together. Last summer, they teamed up on “Take You Back” collaboration and its elegant music video. Until the potential project’s arrival, fans can keep an eye open for Kehlani’s upcoming third album, Blue Water Road as well as additional singles from Russ, who’s dropped a new song on a weekly basis since the beginning of May.

