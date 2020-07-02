Kehlani dropped her highly-anticipated sophomore album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t in May. Because the record was released in the middle of the pandemic lockdown, Kehlani was forced to master the art of the quarantine video. The singer shared several self-recorded videos, like “Toxic” and “Everybody’s Business.”

Kehlani got creative for her “Open (Passionate)” visual, where she rented a Ferrari and hit the open roads to shoot the video with her director from a safe distance. The production seemingly went off without a hitch, but a recent report from TMZ suggests otherwise. According to TMZ, Kehlani actually wrecked the Ferrari in a collision while shooting the video and returned afterward. Now, the singer is reportedly being sued for the $25,000 worth of damages she caused.

The report states that Kehlani rented a Ferrari from a rental car company back in April. The company claims Kehlani told them she was renting the car for personal use, only to have it appear in her “Open” video. The company is reportedly now suing the singer, saying they lost $1,000 each day the car was being repaired. TMZ’s initial report claims the company is seeking money from the singer in damages and is even pushing for Kehlani to lose her license.

It Was Good Until It Wasn’t is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

Kehlani is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.