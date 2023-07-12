Who Are The Openers For Playboi Carti’s ‘Antagonist Tour?’

A few days ago, there were rumors that Playboi Carti was getting ready to announce a tour, rumors prompted by billboard that had popped up. The rumors have been confirmed now, as today (July 12), the rapper announced he’s embarking on the Antagonist Tour. But who is he taking with him?

Carti has a few openers who will join him on the trek, all from his Opium Collective. One of them is Destroy Lonely, an Atlanta rapper who has spent the past few years building buzz with a series of mixtapes. That built up to If Looks Could Kill, his debut album from May that managed a debut at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 chart. (The album was also one of Uproxx’s most anticipated releases of this past spring.) The single “If Looks Could Kill” also made it onto the hip-hop charts.

Also joining the tour is Ken Carson, another Atlanta rapper who found some TikTok fame in late 2022 thanks to a dance to the song that was popularized by folks like Rico Nasty. Then there’s Homixide Gang, who are fresh off performing at Wireless Festival this past weekend. Their latest album, Snot Or Not, just dropped in April.

Check out the upcoming tour dates here.