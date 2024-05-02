Kendrick Lamar really goes after Drake on “Euphoria,” with most of the bars leaving very little doubt about what exactly he means. There is one portion of the diss track that has raised some uncertain eyebrows, though: At one point, Lamar raps, “Am I battlin’ ghost or AI? N**** feelin’ like Joel Osteen / Funny, he was in a film called AI / And my sixth sense tellin’ me to off him.”

While Joel Osteen is a televangelist, the lyrics seem like they’re really more about similarly named actor Haley Joel Osment, which has left some listeners confused (and dropping Abbott Elementary references).

Meanwhile, Osment himself has subtly weighed in: As some have observed, Osment liked Lamar’s tweet sharing the song. Whether this is Osment taking Lamar’s side or simply giving a quiet nod to his unexpected role in the situation as a whole, who knows. But, we know that he’s at least aware of the fact that he got roped into the big hip-hop beef of the moment.

Perhaps relevant is the fact that in a 2017 interview with Uproxx, Osment said Flying Lotus’ “Massage Situation” was his most-played song at the time. Given that Flying Lotus and Lamar have a history of working together, perhaps Osment’s X (formerly Twitter) like really is a Lamar co-sign.