At the beginning of the year, a detail about new music from the ever-elusive Kendrick Lamar was revealed: the rapper was apparently finished with his next album. Not only was the rapper’s album reportedly complete, but it is also rumored to be a pivot from his former catalog and laden with influences from rock music. Alas, nearly five months have passed and no new information about Kendrick’s music has been divulged. But a recent comment by Top Dawg Entertainment’s CEO could mean that fans will be hearing Kendrick’s music sooner rather than later.

TDE’s CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith let loose details about Kendrick Lamar’s return in a recent Instagram live session, according to Rap-Up. While catching up with his followers, Tiffith told his viewers to “stay patient” because Kendrick “will return soon.”

Top Dawg promises Kendrick Lamar will return soon🙏 pic.twitter.com/wPrDw3fOmo — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) May 18, 2020

Kendrick’s return will mark his first new music since his work on the Black Panther soundtrack, which ended up putting the rapper into hot water. Both Kendrick and The Weeknd were slapped with a copyright lawsuit form the now-disbanded group Yeasayer. In their court documents, Yeasayer alleges that Kendrick and The Weeknd’s “Pray For Me” lifted a “distinctive choral performance” from one of their 2007 tracks. The Weeknd officially responded to the copyright suit, denying Yaesayer’s allegations. But the lawsuit arrives as the second time Kendrick was hit with copyright infringement allegations for his Black Panther music.