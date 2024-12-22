Kendrick Lamar is beaming with hometown pride. In fact, the “Squabble Up” rapper dedicated his latest chart-topping album, GNX, to showcase his love for Compton, California and the surrounding areas.

Despite Kendrick’s dedication to his neighborhood, he isn’t immune to local hate. According to XXL, a mural in Kendrick Lamar’s honor has been defaced. This isn’t the first time the piece, located on Rosecrans Avenue behind Honduran restaurant Mi Sabor has been defiled. Back in September, the visual piece was vandalized with gang graffiti.

The latest markings have not been identified, but the artist responsible for it, Sloe Motions, expressed his displeasure with its defacement yet again. “I was one of the artist who painted the mural and the guy who blacked out the Kendrick face literally just made it worse,” he wrote in the comment section of XXL’s upload.

After the release of Kendrick Lamar’s song “Wacced Out Murals,” where he addressed the first incident, Motions detailed his frustration when his first piece was vandalized. “A couple months ago our Kendrick mural got hit. Of course, we were pissed and wanted to fix it, but it just kept getting worse,” he wrote. “Flash forward to today and Kendrick drops a song about the situation. It doesn’t necessarily make it ok, but it does feel good to have our hard work for the community immortalized in a song by one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you, Kendrick Lamar for making this situation a little better today.”

Kendrick Lamar has not addressed the latest vandalization.