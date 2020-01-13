Getty Image
Kendrick Lamar’s Upcoming Album Is Rumored To Be Done And Influenced By ‘Rock Sounds’

Aside from the TDE-led Black Panther soundtrack and some features — with 2 Chainz, Beyonce, and Schoolboy Q to name a few — Kendrick Lamar has stayed under the radar since the release of his fourth studio album DAMN. Prior to this weekend, it was unknown when exactly Lamar would return with his fifth studio album. Luckily for hip-hop fans all around, rumors have surfaced that the album may be closer to a release than initially thought.

This past Saturday, former Billboard editorial director and current columnist Bil Werde revealed some news on Twitter he heard through the grapevine about Lamar’s upcoming album. “Did anyone not named Beyonce release better, more meaningful back-to-back albums last decade than Kendrick Lamar? Are you interested to know that I hear from several friends that recording on the new album may finally be done? And that he’s pulling in more rock sounds this time?”

While it is unknown it the album has been turned in yet, news of the recording stage of the album bring completed is indeed welcoming news. Werde also clarified on Twitter that while the recording stage of the album may be complete, it does not automatically mean the album is finished.

Slated to headline June’s Lollapalooza Festival in Stockholm, July’s WOO HAH! Festival in the Netherlands and Bilbao BBK Festival in Spain, it may be safe to assume that Lamar’s fifth album will arrive just in time for the summer.

