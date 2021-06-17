Anyone with eyes on the musical landscape in 2021 may have noticed a familiar sound beginning to re-emerge from the nostalgic era of the 2000s: Pop-punk is officially back. As artists like MGK, Olivia Rodrigo, and Willow Smith embrace the once-dormant genre, its face is also starting to change thanks to newcomers such as KennyHoopla, who stopped by Uproxx Studios to perform his 2020 Travis Barker-produced standout “Estella” for this week’s episode of UPROXX Sessions.

Kenny Hoopla, who hails from Cleveland, OH, was part of the 2016 wave of breakout artists who built massive followings on SoundCloud. He released his major-label debut EP How Will I Rest In Peace If I’m Buried By A Highway? in 2020, following up with Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape in collaboration with Barker earlier this month, led by the single “Hollywood Sucks.” Later this year, he’s billed to tour both the US and the UK with MGK and Yungblud, respectively.

Watch KennyHoopla’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Estella” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.