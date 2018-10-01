Tracey Ng

The wait is over — Kero Kero Bonito have released their long-awaited sophomore album, Time ‘n’ Place. The London-based indie pop group surprise-dropped the album early this morning.

Time ‘n’ Place is KKB’s first release on their new label Polyvinyl. But even on a bigger label, the band maintains its DIY aesthetic and sound. KKB mix the bluntness of punk with pop melodies, and Time ‘n’ Place (like all their other music) captures the frenetic energy of how the music sounds live. Singer Sarah Midori Perry dances over scratching guitars and pounding drums, seamlessly transitioning between lyrics in Japanese and English. In some songs, Time ‘n’ Place is poppier and lighter than KKB have ever been. But the album has pockets of unexpected darkness — and, of course, it rocks throughout.

The surprise drop of Time ‘n’ Place couldn’t come at a better “time” (sorry), as KKB is gearing up to kick off an international tour tomorrow. KKB will begin playing sold-out shows in their native UK, and they’re playing clubs in the US and Canada later this fall.

You can stream or buy Kero Kero Bonito’s Time ‘n’ Place here, and check out the dates for their world tour here.