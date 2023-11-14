The disbanding of Brockhampton hasn’t slowed down its founding member and “What Should I Do?” musician Kevin Abstract. Earlier this month, Kevin released his latest album, Blanket. Before the body of work hit streaming platforms, Kevin held a secret concert for his most devoted fans to preview his fresh new sound.

Today (November 13), Kevin took to his official Instagram page to announce a run of West Coast shows. The four-city run, titled Heights, Spiders, The Dark Tour, will kick off on December 14 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Across the remaining dates, Kevin will stop in Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Washington, and more. It is unclear if Kevin will bring any special guests or supporting openers on the road. Also, given Kevin’s focus on his solo career, fans are curious if he will add any of Brockhampton’s past songs to the Heights, Spiders, The Dark Tour setlist. The only way to know is to attend.

View the limited-date run for Kevin Abstract’s Heights, Spiders, The Dark Tour below. General sales for each show will begin tomorrow, November 14, at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Find more information here.

12/14 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

12/15 — Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

12/17 — Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

12/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

Blanket is out 11/3 via Video Store/RCA. Find more information here.