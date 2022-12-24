Brockhampton may have dropped their final two albums last month, however, it appears they’ve got a few more gifts for fans before they disband for good. Yesterday (December 22), Kevin Abstract took to social media to unveil a teaser for their upcoming Christmas special.

In a video clip shared to Twitter and Instagram, Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer is seen having dinner with someone in a restaurant and describing a rather scary, vivid dream she had the night before. She tells the person across from her that he was in it, and says the same thing to a person sitting next to her offscreen. The camera then cuts to the person, who is revealed to be Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract, whose real name is Clifford Ian Simpson.

“Hello,” Abstract says. “You’re just in time. Welcome to the Christmas special. I’m Ian Simpson, and we have a few stories we want to tell you guys.”

The screen then presents text reading “Xmas Special Vol. 1”

Brockhampton has been teasing the Christmas special the Christmas special over the course of the past week, with images and clips that appear to have been shot on an old camcorder.

Check out the preview of the Christmas special above.

The special is expected to drop tonight (December 23) at a yet-to-be-announced time on a yet-to-be-announced platform.