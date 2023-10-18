Following the disbandment of hip-hop collective Brockhampton last year, Kevin Abstract is gearing up to release his new album, Bleach. Last week, Abstract dropped a trailer for the album in the form of a short film called Gum. Today (October 18), Abstract has shared a new song, “What Should I Do?”

On “What Should I Do?,” Abstract rap-sings over a breezy, guitar instrumental, recalling the feelings of a budding queer love.

“I’m floatin’ through space, in the darkness I see your face between / You and me, my friend, my partner, my spot in the shade / We’ll drive around this town, pretendin’ like we got it made / Then let’s stay up all night, long ’til tomorrow turns to today,” sings Abstract on one of the song’s verses, before later asking, “What should I do to get my mind off of you?”

“What Should I Do?” is accompanied by another short film called Slip N Slide. In the clip, a young boy slides down a rainbow slip-n-slide, which leads him through a city, a forest, and ultimately, to a bleak, empty room.

You can listen to “What Should I Do” and see the Slip N Slide short film above.

Blanket is out 11/3 via RCA. Find more information here.