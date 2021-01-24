Keyshia Cole and Ashanti’s Verzuz was an absolute success, as it became the show’s second-highest tweeted battle while breaking an Instagram Live record for most viewers in a livestream. This all came after the show was postponed twice and set back by more than an hour as viewers waited for Keyshia Cole to take her seat for the show. During a recent Instagram Live session with R&B singer Elijah Blake, Cole apologized for her tardiness and explained why she did not take her seat despite being ready to go.

“I want to apologize for not sitting my ass in that seat, because I was there and I should’ve sat down,” she admitted. “I should’ve just sat in the seat, no matter if I felt like the visual wasn’t clear or they said my music wasn’t gonna be right or whatever it was.”

She explained that she did not go in front of the camera after O.T. Genasis, who she had a warm moment with during the battle, told her that her picture was not clear and the Verzuz could become something similar to Babyface and Teddy Riley’s flawed matchup.

“I was really skeptical about that,” Cole said. “I don’t want to go on and they not see me and I’m looking blurry, the connection is not right and everything like that.” She added, “I wear my heart on my sleeve. I’m Keyshia Cole,” in response to fans who said they could tell something was wrong when she finally on camera appeared to start.

You can watch the Instagram Live session above.