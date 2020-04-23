Khalid has had his fair share of collaborations in the last year. In 2019, Khalid kicked off the year by teaming up with Disclosure for “Talk,” which earned the musicians a Grammy nomination. This February, the singer once again ushered in a new year by releasing a collaboration with Disclosure. The group worked together to share the buoyant track “Know Your Worth.” Now, Khalid has called upon the talents of Davido and Tems for a laid-back remix of the track.

The remix opens with Khalid’s swooning vocals over layered percussion. The rhythmic rework of the song breathes new energy into the already positive track. Atlanta-born, Nigerian-raised singer Davido comes in after just one minute, delivering lyrics about finding someone that makes you happy. Nigerian R&B crooner Tems arrives shortly after, using her stand-out voice to echo a similar message.

Ahead of the remix’s release, Davido spoke with Uproxx about his international success and working with the likes of Summer Walker. Davido detailed how his roots have influenced his sound, which can be recognized in the “Know Your Worth” remix. “My experience in Nigeria mostly shaped my music and then my experience in America helped me bridge the gap because I know how people think in Nigeria and I know how people think in America,” Davido said.

Listen to the “Know Your Worth” remix above.