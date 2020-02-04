Khalid And Disclosure Practice Self-Love On The Buoyant Track ‘Know Your Worth’

Khalid and electronic duo Disclosure proved they make a powerful team on the 2019 hit “Talk,” which arrived on Khalid’s sophomore record Free Spirit and even earned the artists a Grammy nomination for Record Of The Year. Now, they’re combining their talents once again for a new track, “Know Your Worth.”

In the song’s chorus, Khalid sings to the importance of putting yourself first in a relationship. “You don’t know your worth / All the things I know that you deserve / Say it’s not real if it doesn’t hurt / Find someone you know will put you first,” he sings. Disclosure’s instrumentals provide a fluid backdrop to Khalid’s swooning vocals. Bouncy synths highlight the track’s feel-good message, adding depth with attention-grabbing percussion and a mixed vocal layer.

“Know Your Worth” is the second single released by Khalid this year. The singer previously shared the vibe-heavy track “Eleven,” which boasts a slower, down-tempo rhythm. While Khalid has released two tracks in the new year, 2019 was a prolific year for the singer as well. Khalid and Major Lazer united for the revved-up song “Trigger,” created for Hideo Kojima video game Death Stranding. Before that, Khalid debuted “Up All Night” while on tour as a love-letter to his fans.

Listen to Khalid and Disclosure’s “Know Your Worth” above.