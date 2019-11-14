Khalid Shares A New Song He Made While On Tour, The Upbeat ‘Up All Night’

Khalid is in the midst of a tour supporting his new album, Free Spirit, but while he’s on the road, he’s doing more than performing on stage. During his travels, he also made time to record a new song, and now he has shared “Up All Night.” The track is a bouncy bop, a single that would have been great for summer but is still very much welcomed here in these colder months.

Khalid said of the song in a statement, “It’s really special to me and I’m so excited that I am able to share it with my fans so quickly. I’ve been touring the world, and interacting with my fans each night has been really inspiring. I’m working hard on some more new music to share with you guys soon!” Chrome Sparks, who co-produced the song, also pulled back the curtain a bit on how the track came to be, writing on Twitter, “a few months ago a real life angel aka @thegreatkhalid reached out to me with a few kind words. soon enough we were in the studio making something that we felt was super special. proud to have it out in the world today.”

This new one comes not long after “Trigger,” which he and Major Lazer contributed to the Death Stranding soundtrack.

Listen to “Up All Night” above.