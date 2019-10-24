Ever since Khalid broke out with his 2017 debut album American Teen, he has become one of the most sought-after collaborators in music: He’s worked with Billie Eilish, Calvin Harris, Ed Sheeran, and plenty of others over the past few years. Now he has added a new musical partner to his list, as he has teamed up with Major Lazer for the first time on “Trigger,” their contribution to the soundtrack for the upcoming Hideo Kojima video game Death Stranding.

Naturally, the song is a blend of Khalid’s slow-burning R&B and Major Lazer’s dance-ready electronic music. The track is about a strained relationship, and Khalid sings on the hook, “If our love is a drug / You’re the one with the trigger / Shoot me down, shoot me down / I don’t wanna remember.”

Aside from Khalid and Major Lazer’s new song, the Death Stranding soundtrack also features fresh music from Chvrches, Bring Me The Horizon, and The Neighbourhood. Khalid also recently offered a quick update on new music he’s working on, tweeting, “the music I’ve been making lately feels like Suncity part 2.”

the music I’ve been making lately feels like Suncity part 2 — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) October 19, 2019

Listen to “Trigger” above.

Death Stranding: Timefall (Original Music From The World Of Death Stranding) is out 11/7 via Sony/RCA. Pre-order it here.

