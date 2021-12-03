Khalid Embarks On A ‘Scenic Drive’ With Smino And Ari Lennox

It’s been a couple of years since Khalid delivered a project to the world. His last release, his sophomore project Free Spirit, arrived in the spring of 2019, and since then, the Forth Worth singer has released a bunch of singles while he continues to craft his third album. That upcoming project, Everything Is Changing isn’t ready for a release yet, but to feed his patiently waiting fans, Khalid returns with his latest tape, Scenic Drive. “Been waiting for this one and I can’t wait for you guys to hear it,” he wrote in a tweet to announce the project last month and now it’s finally here.

The project is highlighted by its lead single which also features Smino and Ari Lennox. The trio brings their talents together for an enticing record focused on escaping to a better place with your partner. Khalid, Ari, Smino each detail the best aspects of their respective partners that they love to run away to. Elsewhere on the project, Lucky Daye, 6lack, Kiana Lede, JID, Majid Jordan, Quin, and Alicia Keys all make appearances throughout the nine songs that appear on Scenic Drive.

Prior to releasing Scenic Drive, Khalid spoke about the struggles and pressures behind making a new body of work. “I only wanna be the artist I want to be, because creating is what keeps me from losing my mind but my passion goes away a little more every day, he wrote on Twitter. “I just want to finish this album and it’s really driving me crazy at this point.” He concluded, “I’m gonna refocus, finish this album without stress, and put out something that I truthfully believe in.”

Scenic Drive is out now via RCA Records. Get it here.

Majid Jordan is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.