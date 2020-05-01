Last month marked the one-year anniversary of Khalid’s sophomore album, Free Spirit. The album earned a Grammy nomination for Record Of The Year with “Talk,” but prior to Grammy Award ceremony, Khalid was back in action sharing new music with fans just four months after the album thanks to a remix to “Right Back” with A Boogie With Da Hoodie. This trend continued for the following months and produced a number of singles including “Up All Night,” “Eleven,” and “Know Your Worth.” Fresh off sharing a remix for the latter with Davido and Tems, Khalid returns with Summer Walker by his side for another remix, this time for “Eleven.”

Embarking on a nighttime adventure together, Khalid announced the single with a 30-second teaser that found he and Summer Walker channel their Fast And Furious alter egos as they prepared to battle each other in a fierce race through the city. With Khalid keeping his verse intact on the remix, Summer Walker enters after with a verse of her own that finds her admitting to losing track of time with her lover and being unable to stay upset with she’s with them.

Press play on the clip above to hear the remix.