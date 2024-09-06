J. Cole has been lying low for the past few months, but thanks to ASAP Rocky, he’s back with a vengeance. The two blog era vets team up on “Ruby Rosary,” a mournful dirge for their foes produced by The Alchemist. There’s a lot of wordplay on this record, which features a murky beat just subtle enough to give them a lot of room to work. The Alchemist had previously hinted that he might have produced for J. Cole, and while this pays off a bit of that promise, it’s still not quite The Fall-Off… which means there may be more on the way.

“Ruby Rosary” is the second song Rocky dropped after delaying his album Don’t Be Dumb. Before this, Rocky dropped “Tailor Swif” despite the record previously leaking and his promise to keep any leaked tracks off the album.

While Rocky didn’t give a reason for delaying the album, he did say it had a surprising co-sign; “I sat, and I played the album for Tim Burton, and he was f*cking with it heavy,” he told Billboard. “He was rocking his head and he’s like, ‘Wow! I didn’t know you made that kind of music!'”

You can listen to “Ruby Rosary” above.