Kid Cudi Offers His Take On Kanye West’s Support Of Donald Trump

Kanye West has drawn some ire (to put it lightly) in the music community and beyond for his political views and support of Donald Trump. Now, one of his closest associates, Kid Cudi, wants there to be no mistake about where he stands.

In a new Esquire interview, Cudi addresses Kanye’s Trump support, saying flat-out that he does not share that view with Kanye:

“I thought some people would be foolish about it and be like, ‘Oh, he must’ve talked to Kanye,’ or, ‘Kanye must’ve got to him,’ or some sh*t like that. I think he knows where I stand, and I think he doesn’t bring it up to me. We just don’t talk about it. I totally disagree with it; I think he knows that. And if he doesn’t know, he knows now. That’s my brother. I’ll go on record: That’s my brother. I love him. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to agree with everything he f*cking says and he f*cking does, you know?”

Meanwhile, Cudi is in the main cast of the recently premiered HBO drama We Are Who We Are (for which Dev Hynes provided the score). He also has a full collaborative album with Travis Scott on the way.

Read the full feature here.