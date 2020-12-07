Kid Cudi Announces ‘Man On The Moon III: The Chosen’ Will Be Out This Friday And Shares The Tracklist

The long-awaited third installment of Kid Cudi’s Man On The Moon trilogy got an update today — the rapper shared a full tracklist and artwork for his project and announced the album will be released this Friday, a relatively short time after the initial announcement.

Over eighteen tracks broken up into four acts, artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Skepta, Pop Smoke and Trippie Red will appear to help Cudi tell his story. He tweeted out the artwork and also posted it on Instagram, crediting artist Sam Spratt with creating the image:

Earlier this year Cudi shared the trailer for the album, and has clearly been hard at work to get the project completed after a decade gap between this third album and the second installment, Man On The Moon II: The Legend Of Mr. Rager released back in 2010. Cudi has often been lauded within hip-hop for bringing mental health struggles to the forefront in his own music, although it’s unclear if the new album will include a similar focus. In the years since Man On The Moon II he’s released albums like Indicud in 2013, Satellite Flight: The Journey To Mother Moon in 2014, Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven in 2015, and Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ in 2016.