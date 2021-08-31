This week, the music world was eclipsed by a single release: Kanye West finally dropped his much delayed album Donda. But of course, it wouldn’t be a Kanye album rollout without at least a little controversy, which he delivered when he invited accused abuser Marilyn Manson to the stage. That still didn’t stop the rapper’s fans from listening to the album so much that it’s dominating on both Spotify and iTunes. Apparently, Kim Kardashian has also been boosting the album’s streaming count without actually listening to it.

Kim tried to show support for her soon-to-be ex-husband’s new work by promoting it to her over 249 million Instagram followers. She screenshotted a few of his tracks like “Hurricane” and “Lord I Need You” and posted them to her Stories. But one fan pointed out that she had the volume turned all the way down on her phone, meaning she wasn’t really listening to Kanye’s music.

bro I’m crying kim kardashian is playing donda on mute pic.twitter.com/xqCwXmAgw5 — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) August 29, 2021

Though Kim might be streaming Donda on mute, there is a lot of evidence that she has actually heard the album at one point or another. She has been spotted at all the Donda listening parties that Kanye hosted, and she recently shared a video for his “Come To Life” track which featured audio from one of the events.

Donda is out now via Def Jam. Get it here.