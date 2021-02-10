Aspiring 7-year-old artist North West went viral yesterday after the internet was so impressed by one of her paintings that she started drawing comparisons to Bob Ross. However, there were those online who questioned whether Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter actually created the art, a response that Kardashian is having none of.

Last night, Kardashian took to her Instagram Story to emphatically declare that North made the painting as part of “a serious oil painting class.” Her post reads:

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!! My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. I’m seeing op-ed pieces in the media and social media from grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this! How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?! Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERDIOTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

She also shared a photo of North holding her painting, as well as tweets and news articles about the painting. In one of her posts, she shared a photo of some of Kanye’s teenage artwork that popped up on Antiques Roadshow last year and wrote, “Throwback to some of her dads art that he did when he was a kid,” following by some emojis of DNA, suggesting that North has art skills in her genes.

