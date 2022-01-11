Now that Kim Kardashian has so clearly moved on from her marriage with Kanye West, and has been spotted out with Pete Davidson many times, it was clear that Ye needed to move on as well. But perhaps no one thought he’d be doing it with the speed and publicity that he’s adopted in his early new relationship dating Julia Fox. The pair spent some time together around the New Year, and are now going out to dinner at hot spots like Carbone and Craig’s, one date even came complete with a wardrobe and photo shoot.

Julia is also on the record as a huge fan of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and from Kim’s perspective, that a can only be a good thing. TMZ is reporting that sources near Kim revealed she’s relieved that Julia is a fan, and would rather deal with someone who comes from that angle than a hater. If the relationship does progress, and Julia is around the couple’s four kids, then it only makes co-parenting easier on everyone. Since Kim is busy heading out to the Bahamas with Pete, and hanging out in Palm Springs, it seems like she’s focused on herself and truly happy her ex has moved on.