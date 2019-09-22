Kim Kardashian has had such a star-studded life that the celebrity sometimes forgets all the bucket list-worthy things she’s done. So, when she recently joined her friend Jonathan Cheban on his Foodgod podcast, she surprised everyone by revealing she once took part in a music video for Tupac in 1994.

Cheban has been a longtime friend of Kim’s, saying he knows almost everything about her. He asked her if there’s anything he doesn’t know about her, and Kim’s answer was a major surprise. “Okay, there’s the most random thing,” Kim replied. “When I was, like, 14, I was in a Tupac video.” They both laughed at the absurdity of her answer. “Is it google-able?” Cheban asked. “No, no one would ever know,” Kim replied. “First of all, we lied and said we were 18 probably, I definitely looked 18. I didn’t even drive. Kim Stuart was in something, I think it was for a soundtrack. I’d have to call Kourtney and find out.”

Kim said she didn’t get the chance to meet Tupac, though. “He wasn’t there,” she said. “I’ve never seen the footage. We were walking down the runway. We were models walking down a runway, it wasn’t like we were in bikinis by the pool or anything like that. We were literally walking down a runway and it was Kim Stuart, me, Kourtney, and maybe one or two other friends. I don’t know how it happened.” Kim added, “We definitely didn’t tell our parents.”

Watch Tupac’s video for “All About U” above. Kim can be seen at the 3:05, 3:27, and 4:22 marks.