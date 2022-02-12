On Friday night, Justin Bieber held a performance in West Hollywood at the Pacific Design Center. Afterward, he threw a after party nearby at The Nice Guy, and according to TMZ, the event featured a stacked guest list that included Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian. Things were initially smooth sailing, but at around 3 am local time, a fight broke out outside the after venue. Before the chaos began, Kodak Black was standing on the street smiling and talking alongside Gunna and Lil Baby. When things got out of hand, he reportedly got involved, taking a swing at someone.

The fight was caught on camera and video was provided by TMZ. Shortly after Kodak throws a punch, gunshots can be heard, which causes everyone in the area to flee the scene. Law enforcement told TMZ that four people were injured after ten rounds of gunshots were fired. Officers add that the wounded individuals are all in stable condition and that the suspect(s) remain at large.

The fight and the shooting that followed come after Kodak Black had his trespassing charges from a Florida arrest dropped. He was detained on New Year’s Eve in his hometown of Pompano Beach for failing to comply with a cease and desist letter.

You can view a video of the incident on TMZ here.

