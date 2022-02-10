Justin Bieber he been quiet start so far this new year, but things are about to ramp up for him soon. The singer is set to both host and perform at a Homecoming event in Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend, at which DJ and producer Marshmello will also perform. The show will come days before Bieber sets out on his Justice World Tour, which is set to feature Jaden, ¿Téo?, Eddie Benjamin, and Harry Hudson as opening acts. Days before all of this gets going, Bieber finds himself in a bit of controversy after he was spotted with another, controversial artist in the studio.

Justin Bieber is in the studio with Tory Lanez… maybe the industry HAS realized what the truth is when it pertains to that shooting… pic.twitter.com/n48ek4cdWF — happy harry. (@fckwithWILLY) February 9, 2022

Bieber and Tory Lanez were pictured in the studio together and it earned harsh reactions from fans all over the music world. Tory is currently facing two felony gun charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during the summer of 2020. He’s denied the allegations, but the matter has earned him plenty of criticism, with names like Kehlani, JoJo, Bun B and speaking out against him.

Considering the fact that an assault against a woman was committed, especially one that involved a gun, many fans hoped their favorite acts would distance themselves from Lanez. However, it’s not clear what Lanez and Bieber were doing in the studio together, and if any music was recorded. What we do know is a lot of people were not happy about it:

Men stay showing that they support abuse every day. For YEARS Justin Bieber and many other big artists did not acknowledge Tory Lanez’ existence until he shot a woman in the foot. Then they all want to be friends. But “not all men” right? https://t.co/f4K9bN9Wt9 — IMAC ELBAKAERBNU (@BeySatisfied) February 9, 2022

That Justin Bieber and Tory lanez pic just made me sick to my stomach. Exhibit 4367: of men in the entertainment industry ‘protecting’ each other. Nasty work 🤢🤮 — lily enigma (@enigma_lil) February 9, 2022

https://twitter.com/cooIpeopIe/status/1491556032602157065?s=20&t=RTN18xBLBjzsGa9q3TK5cw

People acting suprised as if he's not friend with Chris Brown and his manager is scooter https://t.co/sXSkcJe6u8 — omar (@omartanked) February 9, 2022

and yall say this man has changed???? he is hanging out with a LITERAL abuser, watch his fandom forget this in 2 weeks 💀 https://t.co/YHpKoTnygw — kie SAW NWH | on limit (@sourepdayasmcu) February 9, 2022

wow omg who would of thought wow omg im speechless omg no bieber would never support an abuser https://t.co/IzNTzkL5z5 pic.twitter.com/rYiIb5qwvQ — planet candela (@rocket_bey) February 9, 2022

Why is he ALWAYS collaborating with abusers? You can’t even pretend it isn’t a pattern anymore https://t.co/HMQ6voNvge — TREND #MuteDrLuke & #FreeKesha (Babble) (@burbankbleacher) February 9, 2022

I feel for meg like this is crazy… men are garbage fr https://t.co/TyfoJ3GUxL — ♥ (@ohshesgorg) February 9, 2022

oh brother this guy stinks https://t.co/HsO2lO3sjb — colby (@gofightswift) February 9, 2022

this man fucking disgusts me. he's such a slimy reptile; always linking up with some abuser, fucking sick https://t.co/Pm8M8yesbr — MARS 📺 (@theb0nniebennet) February 9, 2022

