Justin Bieber 2022 Los Angeles
Getty Image
Music

Fans Are Furious With Justin Bieber After He Was Pictured In The Studio With Tory Lanez

by: InstagramTwitter

Justin Bieber he been quiet start so far this new year, but things are about to ramp up for him soon. The singer is set to both host and perform at a Homecoming event in Los Angeles during Super Bowl weekend, at which DJ and producer Marshmello will also perform. The show will come days before Bieber sets out on his Justice World Tour, which is set to feature Jaden, ¿Téo?, Eddie Benjamin, and Harry Hudson as opening acts. Days before all of this gets going, Bieber finds himself in a bit of controversy after he was spotted with another, controversial artist in the studio.

Bieber and Tory Lanez were pictured in the studio together and it earned harsh reactions from fans all over the music world. Tory is currently facing two felony gun charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot during the summer of 2020. He’s denied the allegations, but the matter has earned him plenty of criticism, with names like Kehlani, JoJo, Bun B and speaking out against him.

Considering the fact that an assault against a woman was committed, especially one that involved a gun, many fans hoped their favorite acts would distance themselves from Lanez. However, it’s not clear what Lanez and Bieber were doing in the studio together, and if any music was recorded. What we do know is a lot of people were not happy about it:

https://twitter.com/cooIpeopIe/status/1491556032602157065?s=20&t=RTN18xBLBjzsGa9q3TK5cw

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The New Big Thief Album Is A Masterpiece
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Whiskey Podcasts You Should Add To Your Listening Queue
by: Twitter
×