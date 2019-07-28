Getty Image

Kodak Black was arrested in Miami last May before he was set to perform at the Rolling Loud music festival, after prosecutors pinned a gun owned by him to a shooting in Pompano Beach, Florida. The “Zeze” rapper was denied bail by a judge after being deemed dangerous to the community, and while he still remains behind bars, he had a friend record him freestyle. In it, Kodak gets violent towards Yung Miami of City Girls who recently announced her pregnancy with 808 Mafia’s Southside.

Kodak dialed a friend from jail to test out a freestyle. The verse begins by speaking about moving out of the projects and other influential events in his life. Kodak then moves to talking about Yung Miami, and he raps about wanting to hit her in the stomach for getting pregnant after he bought her a ring.

“And I bought Yung Miami a ring she wanted 808’s baby / When I see her I’m a hit that b*ch in her stomach / The way I keep this sh*t too real I’m f*ckin’ up my money.”

Southside heard the verse and had a short response for Kodak. “Somebody tell Kodak ‘suck a d*ck,'” he said. “How about that. And get up out of jail first, p*ssy.”

Yung Miami confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram last June. The “Act Up” rapper posted a photo of herself showing off her bare belly. “Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls,” she wrote.