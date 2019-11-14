More details have emerged about the fight between Kodak Black and a prison guard that left the guard in surgery. The story first surfaced during the sentencing hearing for Kodak’s gun charges at which he was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison. The Miami Herald initially noted the story during its report, quoting prosecutors saying that he attacked the guard after being pepper sprayed.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Kodak was under the influence of drugs at the time — the Herald does not note what drugs — and four officers were needed to pull him off the guard. He reportedly punched the guard twice before grabbing him by the testicles so hard that “his abdomen and intestinal wall were breached,” according to testimony from an unnamed FBI agent. No charges have been filed in this incident as yet. Assistant US Attorney Bruce Bowen used the incident, which occurred while Kodak was awaiting sentencing, to argue that Kodak’s actions undercut his “changed man” defense.

Bowen tried to get an eight-year sentence on the gun charges, of which he obviously fell short, but Kodak may end up spending even more time behind bars if he is convicted of sexual assault in South Carolina. The indictment for that incident was the entire reason he was arrested for buying guns in the first place; when asked if he was under indictment for a felony on the application, he check-marked “no.”

