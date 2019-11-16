Kodak Black was just convicted of a 46-month sentence for knowingly falsifying documents to obtain firearms, which he was arrested for in May. Though the rapper is behind bars, he’s continued making headlines for controversial reasons. Kodak released a recording of a freestyle where he rapped about wanting to punch a pregnant Young Miami in the stomach. He has since apologized but made headlines once again this past week for grabbing a prison guard in his testicles so tightly that the guard needed surgery. In the midst of all this, he was reportedly hit with two new charges that could lead him to be behind bars for much longer than anticipated.

According to a report from the Miami Herald Friday, Kodak faces two new gun charges that are each attached with hefty sentences. State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle has pinned two new charges on him for possession of a firearm by a felon. Since prosecutors labeled him as a “habitual offender,” he can face up to 30 years for each charge.

“Young people do stupid things and I normally give them a break for that,” Judge Federico Moreno told Kodak during his original sentencing hearing this week. “The problem is that you have been doing stupid things since 15.”

