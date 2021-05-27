Today, Welch producer Lewis Roberts, who goes by the moniker of Koreless, shared some great news with fans. In just a little over a month, he will share his debut album with the world, one Koreless announced today on social media. Entitled Agor, the project is an effort five years in the making and it’s one that comes with deep meaning for the producer. “Agor” is Welch for “open” and it’s also a suitable name for the upcoming project that exists at “sensory thresholds,” as a press release states.

Koreless – Agor I’m releasing an album This feels surreal to say out loud but my first album, Agor, is being released by @young_ on 9th July It took most of my twenties to get it right Holding back hot tears pic.twitter.com/TuEmvnWTeM — lewis (@Koreless) May 26, 2021

Along with the new announcement, Koreless shared a video for the second single off the upcoming album. The producer dropped the new track, “Joy Squad,” with a trippy visual that pairs perfectly the song’s glitchy electronic production. It also features an appearance from dancer Alex Thirkle. In the press release for the track, Koreless describes the new track as his attempt “to build a club rollercoaster that swallows you up and spits you out.”

You can check out the artwork for Agor and press play on “Joy Squad” above. Scroll down to view the tracklist for the upcoming project.

01. “Yonder”

02. “Black Rainbow”

03. “Primes”

04. “White Picket Fence”

05. “Act(s)”

06. “Joy Squad”

07. “Frozen”

08. “Shellshock”

09. “Hance”

10. “Strangers”

Agor is out 7/9 via Young. Pre-order it here.