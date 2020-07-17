Once labeled a one-hit-wonder, thanks to his breakout single “iSpy” with Lil Yachty, Kyle ripped off that label and placed it in the garbage with his strong debut album, Light Of Mine. The album showcases much of his artistry while keeping intact that fun and carefree rapper that he was and still is today. Just a couple of months removed from celebrating the two year anniversary of that album, Kyle returns with his sophomore effort, See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!.

Of the album’s 12 songs, an early standout is the Bryson Tiller and Raphael Saadiq-featured song, “The Sun.” Backed by an easy-going guitar and Kyle relaxed vocals, the song finds him focused on getting back to brighter days and out of the storm that has engulfed his love life. Recruiting Bryson Tiller for the rare musical effort, the Lousiville-native stands in line with Kyle’s theme, singing about his own hope for improved days in his love life.

As for his sophomore album, See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!, the album also sports appearances from Tyga, Rico Nasty, Trippie Redd, and more. Last month Kyle revealed that he previously intended to wait out the coronavirus pandemic in order to release the album, but soon release that his fans could use a new album in a time like this.

See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! is out 7/17 via Atlantic. Get it here.

