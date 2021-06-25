If there’s anything you know about Kyle, it’s that he’s never been afraid to share his feelings to the fullest extent on wax. His breakout single is the cheery “iSpy” track that welcomed him as a free-spirited rapper. More recently, Kyle caught a case of puppy love in a color video for “But Cha” with Josh Golden. However, elsewhere in his catalog, Kyle delivers sadder moments that focus on loss, heartbreak, and more. An example of this comes on his latest release, “Love Me Like You Say You Love Me.”

On it, Kyle struggles to walk away from a former lover as their relationship no longer exists. Despite attempts to hold on just a bit longer from both sides, the rapper deems it necessary to bring an end to their chapter in love.

The track arrives less than a year after Kyle dropped his second album, See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!. It’s an effort that came two years after his official debut, Light Of Mine, and one that saw him capturing the joy of dreaming throughout its twelve tracks that saw help from Rico Nasty, Tyga, Rich The Kid, K Camp, Trippie Redd, Bryson Tiller, and more.

You can listen to “Love Me Like You Say You Love Me” in the video above.