Following his 2016 breakout, Kyle is gearing up for his anticipated sophomore record, See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!. The record is set to debut this week but just ahead of its release, the singer gave fans one last taste of the project with the sunny collaboration with Tyga and Johnny Yukon, “Money Now.”

Alongside the track’s release, Kyle sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe to discuss his music, upcoming album, and time spent in quarantine. The singer said he chose the album’s unconventional title because it was actually his senior yearbook quote from high school. “The reason it’s called See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! is because that was my for real senior quote,” Kyle said. “I was a nerdy 17-year-old kid who had no idea how he was going to pop off but I knew I was going to pop. And the soundtrack to that kid walking through those halls in high school… is this.”

Kyle continued: “The artwork is just my senior portrait. I’m trying to show kids for real, you can have blind idiot confidence in yourself and this sh*t will still work out.”

Listen to Kyle’s “Money Now” above.

See You When I Am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! is out 7/17 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

