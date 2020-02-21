KYLE Shouts ‘YES!’ On His Braggadocios New Track With Rich The Kid and K Camp

Known go his lucky-go-happy style, Kyle took over mainstream radio with his 2015 hit song, “iSpy” alongside Lil Yachty. While many would drop their debut project soon after the success of a song like Kyle’s with Yachty, his debut album would not arrive for another three years. Sharing Light Of Mine in 2018, he impressed many with the body of work that saw him reflecting beautifully on the joys of life. Since then, Kyle has stayed under the radar, for lack of a better term, until today.

Back with his first single since last summer, Kyle teams up with Rich The Kid and

K Camp for “Yes!” The tracks comes after Kyle updated Light Of Mine with six new tracks — including the Teyana Taylor-featured “F You I Love You” and “Hey Julie” with Lil Yachty — last year. Announcing the song earlier today on his Instagram, Kyle labeled its release as the start of “Kyle season,” signaling his sophomore album may arrive by year’s end.

While Rich The Kid stands alone with his verses on the track, Kyle and K Camp go back and forth on their verses. The track sees all three artists flexing their status to the ladies around them as well as the ones who are unfortunate to be around Kyle.

To hear “YES!,” press play on the video above.

Kyle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.