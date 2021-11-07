Travis Scott will certainly have a lot to deal with following the tragedy that occurred at his Astroworld Festival. Eight people died and hundreds were injured in the crowd after many suffocated due to the cramped and air-tight conditions in the audience. Many criticized Travis for continuing the show after appearing to witness multiple fans pass out, an accusation that has yet to be proven true or false. Despite this, the rapper’s partner Kylie Jenner came to his defense in a statement regarding the incident.

Kylie Jenner releases statement regarding the tragedy at Astroworld Festival. pic.twitter.com/O17koIVC7V — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 7, 2021

“Travis and I are broken and devastated,” she wrote. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.” She added, “And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community, I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show, and in no world would have continued filming or performing.”

She concluded, “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

Kylie’s statement comes after Travis a second message on Saturday night. He said he is “honestly just devastated” at the incident and added, “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.”