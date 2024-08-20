Now that the hip-hop mystery about Laila!‘s father has been solved (yes, Yasiin Bey, previously known as Mos Def, is her dad), the public can go back to focusing on the music. This is perfect timing considering the “That’s Not My Problem” rapper’s debut album is slated to drop soon.

Over on her official X (formerly Twitter) page, Laila! announced her very first project with two adorable and appropriately thematic graphics (viewable here).

“Gap Year! MY VERY FIRST ALBUM IS YOURS SEPTEMBER 6TH ! 🎓👩🏽‍🎓💽🩷 17 songs !! 🥹 u can pre save now :)),” she wrote.

Supporters can expect to hear her viral breakouts “Like That!” and “Not My Problem” alongside a host of new tracks supposedly entirely produced by Laila! It is unclear if the forthcoming project will feature any guest features, but after Cash Cobain’s massive mega remix of her standout, fans are surely hoping there are a few.

Continue below to view Laila!’s artwork for Gap Year! along with its official tracklist.