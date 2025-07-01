Larry June and Cardo Got Wings have reunited for another project, bringing in Bay legend E-40 on their latest single. The video for “Ya Feel Me” is understated, yet elegant (much like June’s raps), finding the two Californians trading laid-back verses with the Golden Gate Bridge towering in the background. 40 sips from a bottle of his Earl Stevens Selections wine, while Good Job Larry has a glass of his favorite drink, orange juice. And just like both ingredients in a mimosa, they make a damn fine combination.

Mr. June’s had a pretty busy year thus far, teaming up with The Alchemist and 2 Chainz to release Life Is Beautiful, which they supported with songs such as “Bad Choices,” “Munyon Canyon,” “Colossal,” and the title track. Larry also performed on the BET Awards alongside such breakouts as Gelo, GloRilla, and Playboi Carti.

E-40, meanwhile, is coming off a few high-profile performances of his own, including ones at The Roots’ Hollywood Bowl “Class Of ’95” show and the NBA’s All-Star Weekend as a member of a medley highlighting the Bay Area venue, along with Too Short, Saweetie, and En Vogue.

Watch the video for Larry June’s “Ya Feel Me” featuring E-40 and Cardo Got Wings above.