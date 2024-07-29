The release date for Larry June‘s new album is imminent. After releasing a string of singles including “Imported Couches,” “Like A Mack,” and “Meet Me In Napa,” Good Job Larry has announced the title and release date for the album they’ll be appearing on. Doing It For Me is set for release on August 9 via Empire Distribution, and will include 15 tracks with no features.

Doing It For Me will be June’s first solo project since 2022’s Spaceships On The Blade, and follows two collaborative projects released in 2023: The Great Escape with The Alchemist, and The Night Shift with Cardo. The former drew a BET Awards nomination for Best New Duo. Meanwhile, Larry’s footprint on the rap business continues to grow thanks to his continued collaboration with The Alchemist on the latter’s Flying High EP and the success of the sold-out Market Run tour.

The last time Uproxx spoke with Larry was in 2022, when he explained his unique approach to atypical rap topics. “I show a different side of the city,” he said. “I’m from Hunter’s Point. I didn’t see too much of the Pier, or the nice avenues. I’ve never been to Alcatraz. I was just biking and sh*t. Now I’m just showing that a person of my color can do different sh*t. And I definitely belong.”

Doing It For Me is due on 8/9 via Empire. You can see the tracklist below.

1. “From Uncle Herm pt. 5”

2. “Magnum P.I.”

3. “Morning Calculations”

4. “A Little While”

5. “Stinson Beach”

6. “Real Talk pt. 2”

7. “Three Piece”

8. “Where I’m Going”

9. “Meet Me in Napa”

10. “Breakfast in Gold Coast”

11. “Imported Couches”

12. “Cleaning My Spot (interlude)”

13. “Like a Mack”

14. “Dreams”

15. “Money Bag”