The Best New Hip-Hop This Week

Albums/EPs/Mixtapes Future & Metro Boomin — We Still Don’t Trust You The big release of the week also feels like its only one. Perhaps after Kendrick Lamar detonated a landmine the last time Future and Metro dropped an album, everyone wisely leaned off the day so they wouldn’t be overshadowed (sorry, Big Sean). Even though this album is a bit more vibey in comparison, it was a good idea; the new album also features plenty of Drake shots and is sparking just as much discussion. While I wrote that Future and Metro deserved better than letting beef overshadow their collaboration, it seems like they’re sticking to the strategy and hoping that fans will check out the rest when the beef buzz dies down.

Singles/Videos Dreezy — “B*tch Duh (Remix)” Feat. BIA, KenTheMan & Lakeyah Longtime followers are probably aware that for this writer, Dreezy is pound-for-pound the best female rapper of the past decade. Teaming up with a bunch of other rappers I respect and just going for broke is a great way to help me evangelize this particular point.

Ken Carson — “Overseas” Even with all the expected mayhem, it looks like some artists were still willing to put themselves on the line. The Opium affiliate fits the bill, probably in part at least because the overlap between fans who really care about rap beef and those who live the Vamp life is very small. Kwazii — “Leaving” Brampton rapper Kwazii actually dropped this last week but we’re circling back around to highlight this single from his upcoming mixtape I Was Perfect To Someone. His style falls somewhere along the spectrum of melodic “pain” rappers like Fredo Bang, Rod Wave, and Morray, but with that unique, Canadian bent on the production (y’know, airy beats, filtered echoes, and a hint of that brisk Northern breeze).