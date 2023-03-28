Larry June and The Alchemist are getting ready for the release of their highly anticipated new album The Great Escape coming later this month. So far, “60 Days,” “89 Earthquake,” and “Palisades, CA” were released with music videos, but people are looking forward to a lot of other tracks on the record, especially because of all of the features.

Some notable guests on The Great Escape include Action Bronson, Big Sean, Ty Dolla Sign, Joey Badass, and more. Meanwhile, June recently announced a tour called Larry’s Market Run Tour, a 47-date North American journey that’s sure to be a great time. Hopefully, some of the artists appearing on The Great Escape will surprise fans by joining him onstage.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. “Turkish Cotton”

2. “89 Earthquake”

3. “Solid Plan” Feat. Action Bronson

4. “Palisades, CA” Feat. Big Sean

5. “Summer Reign” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign

6. “Orange Village” Feat. Slum Village

7. “Porsches in Spanish”

8. “Art Talk” Feat. Boldy James

9. “Ocean Sounds”

10. “Left No Evidence” Feat. Evidence

11. “What Happened To The World?” Feat. Wiz Khalifa

12. “Éxito” Feat. Jay Worthy

13. “60 Days”

14. “Barragán Lighting” Feat. Joey Badass & Curren$y

15. “Margie’s Candy House”

The Great Escape is out 3/31 via Empire.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.