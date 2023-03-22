Larry June is scheduled to visit six Californian cities on his recently announced Larry’s Market Run Tour this spring and summer, but he brought everyone to the Palisades today, March 22, by way of the video for “Palisades, CA” with Big Sean and The Alchemist.

“Palisades, chillin’ in the shade, might take the Bent,” June coolly raps toward the end of the first verse. “Bettin’ on myself, and every time, n***a, it’s a hit.” Junes passes the flow off to Big Sean, who delivers a spoken interlude: “We off in the Palisades / Bettin’ on myself, every time, n***a, it’s a hit / You know, we talkin’ armed guards, gated communities, man / Royal family-type sh*t.”

Big Sean added on Instagram, “My dawgs @larryjuneftm n @alanthechemist ft. Me song + video ‘PALISADES, CA.’ Sh*t make me wanna count some money n take my vitamins, healthy! GOOD JOB LARRY [orange emoji, fire emoji, Earth emoji].”

“Palisades, CA” is the latest in a string of ambitious and indulgent singles from June and The Alchemist ahead of their collaborative project, The Great Escape. “60 Days,” “’89 Earthquake,” and now, “Palisades, CA” perfectly marry escapist visuals with brutally honest lyrics depicting the harsh journey necessary to bask in such luxuries.

“I show a different side of the city,” June told Uproxx last fall, speaking of his native San Francisco. “I’m from Hunter’s Point. I didn’t see too much of the Pier, or the nice avenues. I’ve never been to Alcatraz. I was just biking and sh*t. Now I’m just showing that a person of my color can do different sh*t. And I definitely belong.”

Watch the “Palisades, CA” video above.